2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Sandy Springs apartments

Two people are dead and another was injured in an early-morning shooting at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs.
Sandy Springs police opened a murder investigation after responding to the Eva Apartments on Hammond Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“This was not a random act and all those involved knew each other,” Ortega said. “No one else is in danger.”
Officials did not release the identities of the victims or information about suspects, but Ortega said more information would be available Friday afternoon.
