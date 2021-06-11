2 men shot at downtown Atlanta hookah lounge

One victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but is stable at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. That man was not able to give a full account of the incident to authorities, but the preliminary investigation found that the shooting occurred at Chic Restaurant and Lounge at 257 Trinity Ave about 4:30 a.m., according to a news release.

A second victim, who left the the scene when the shooting began, returned home before realizing he had been shot, police said. That man eventually was taken to Grady and confirmed to police that he had been at Chic when the gunfire erupted.