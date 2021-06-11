Cops: Employee shoots security guard during dispute at Midtown sushi bar

An off-duty security guard was shot multiple times inside a popular Midtown sushi bar Thursday night after he stepped between two feuding employees, police said.
The guard was stable when Atlanta police responded to RA Sushi on Peachtree Street shortly before 11 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
“The preliminary investigation found that the suspect in this case was an employee of the restaurant and the victim was an off-duty security guard who also worked at the restaurant,” a police spokesman said in a statement. “The suspect was involved in a dispute with another employee of the restaurant and the victim intervened.”
The suspect reportedly ran from the restaurant following the shooting and was lost in the resulting commotion. Malcom Archibald, who bartends at the Sugar Factory restaurant next door, said the gunfire sent people running for cover all along busy Peachtree Street.
“There were servers, staff, everyone was running trying to get out of the way,” Archibald told Channel 2 Action News. “Five minutes later, there’s security outside. There’s blood on the sidewalk. It’s just not what you expect in Midtown.”
Police have not released the names of anyone involved, and no arrests have been announced in the case.
