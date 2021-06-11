Cops: Employee shoots security guard during dispute at Midtown sushi bar

The guard was stable when Atlanta police responded to RA Sushi on Peachtree Street shortly before 11 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The preliminary investigation found that the suspect in this case was an employee of the restaurant and the victim was an off-duty security guard who also worked at the restaurant,” a police spokesman said in a statement. “The suspect was involved in a dispute with another employee of the restaurant and the victim intervened.”