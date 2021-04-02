1 shot during fight at downtown Atlanta lounge

The victim was taken to a hospital about 3:30 a.m. following the shooting at Brklyn Kitchen on West Peachtree Place. He was stable and spoke with officers from his hospital room, according to police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.

“The victim told officers he had been involved in a fight inside Brooklyn (Brklyn) Kitchen with several males,” Avery said in a statement. “The victim said the fight spilled outside and the male suspects pulled out guns and started shooting at him.”