1 shot during fight at downtown Atlanta lounge

The victim was taken to a hospital about 3:30 a.m. following the shooting at Brklyn Kitchen on West Peachtree Place.
Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety | Updated 1 hour ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was injured Friday morning when a fight at a downtown Atlanta lounge spilled out into the parking lot and erupted in gunfire, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital about 3:30 a.m. following the shooting at Brklyn Kitchen on West Peachtree Place. He was stable and spoke with officers from his hospital room, according to police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.

“The victim told officers he had been involved in a fight inside Brooklyn (Brklyn) Kitchen with several males,” Avery said in a statement. “The victim said the fight spilled outside and the male suspects pulled out guns and started shooting at him.”

Late last year, city officials beefed up police patrols around the city’s nightclubs following a string of shootings. Five men were killed in shootings at Atlanta clubs over three months, including the shooting Nov. 6 that killed Chicago rapper King Von.

No suspects have been identified in the latest lounge shooting. It remains under investigation.

