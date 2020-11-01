2 killed, 1 injured in overnight shootings in Atlanta

Two men are dead and one is injured after they were wounded in two separate shootings overnight, Atlanta police confirmed Sunday.
Police were first sent to a location in the 700 block of North Avenue, according to department spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown.
When officers arrived about 12:40 a.m., they found a man sitting behind the wheel of a black Mercedes with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Later, a second victim arrived at Grady with a gunshot wound to the leg, Brown said. Authorities determined that victim was injured during the same incident.
Investigators said someone fired into the man’s car while it was in motion, striking the two victims, according to Brown. No other details were available.
Police were then sent to a location along West Peachtree Place about 6 p.m. after a person was reportedly shot. Officers at the scene found a man dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.
No suspects have been arrested in either incident. The investigations are ongoing.
The fatal shootings are the latest to occur during a notably violent year in Atlanta. With more than two months still to go, 2020 has been Atlanta’s deadliest in more than a decade. The city recorded 99 homicides in all of 2019.