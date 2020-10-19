BREAKING: Woman shot in the head, killed at SW Atlanta food mart

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a food mart in southwest Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood.
The scene is located at the Family Food Mart on the corner of Atlanta Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive. According to Atlanta police, an unidentified woman was found shot in the head when officers arrived about 5:30 a.m. She was dead at the scene.
Her death marks the 114th homicide in Atlanta this year. There were 99 in 2019.
“Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a statement. “The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”
