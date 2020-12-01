2 fatal crashes reported in Cobb during Thanksgiving week

The crash remains under investigation, McDonald said. She could not say whether charges would be filed or who was at fault in the wreck.

The second fatal crash happened on Thanksgiving just before 5 p.m. and resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy, McDonald said.

According to the initial investigation, the teenager was traveling west on Hadaway Road toward the bridge over Allatoona Creek on a burgundy 2001 Yamaha scooter. His scooter hit the curb at the eastern end of the bridge rail, throwing the teen into the road.

After landing in the bridge’s eastbound lane, the boy was hit by a black 2008 BMW 328i, directing him down the road and away from the bridge. The boy was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, McDonald said. The driver of the 328i was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, McDonald said. Because the teenager driving the scooter was a minor, his identity was not released.

