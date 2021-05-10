ajc logo
2 dead in Sunday afternoon Augusta crash

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two people were killed Sunday afternoon in a single-car accident in Richmond County.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office, according to WRDW, said the vehicle’s driver — Noel Lett, 21, of Hephzibah — lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over about 5:30 p.m.

Lett had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another passenger — Noah Anderson, 24, of Augusta — was thrown from the vehicle. He was also taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both victims died from injuries they received due to the crash, and no autopsy will be done, according to the coroner’s office.

