2 charged after Georgia teen dies while playing with rifle

Georgia News | 58 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Laurens County teenager and his friends were reportedly playing with the gun when it discharged

Authorities in Dublin, Georgia, have arrested two suspects after a 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while playing with a firearm.

The Dublin Police Department told Georgia news station WMAZ the incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. at the Riverview Heights Apartments on Riverview Drive. At the time of the 911 call, witnesses reported an apparent suicide in one of the apartment complex’s buildings.

Upon arrival, crews found 15-year-old Jordan Stewart.

Detectives say Jordan and his friends, Tenia Hatch and Javouri Durham, were inside the apartment playing with a rifle when it went off and fired a fatal shot at Jordan. The two friends are both adults. Durham was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Hatch is charged with tampering with evidence.

