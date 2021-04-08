2 accused of attempted cover-up in UGA student’s hit-and-run death

According to the initial investigation, Vikerria Steward left the scene of the crash and later called police to report her car stolen.

“The vehicle that was involved was reported stolen by her and that was obviously deemed to not be the case,” a police spokesman said.

At the time, police said they expected additional charges and arrests in the Toccoa man’s death. A little over a week later, they announced the arrests of Steward’s mother and stepfather, both of whom remain in the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond, according to online records.

The false report charge and the tampering charges are out of Clarke County, while the arson charges are out of Jackson County.

Athens police said no additional arrests are expected.

Vikerria Steward was first arrested in Clayton County on separate charges. She remains in the Clayton jail without bond, jail records show.