UGA student found dead after hit-and-run crash near campus

A 21-year-old University of Georgia student known for his love of golf died Sunday after a hit-and-run as he walked on an Athens road, officials said.
Knox Whiten of Toccoa was hit by a car while walking on West Broad Street near the intersection with Chase Street in Athens near campus, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said. The unknown car fled the scene before authorities arrived, according to Barnett.
Evidence around the collision is scarce, Barnett said, but police believe Whiten may have been walking in the road before he was hit.
“It is unknown exactly where he was walking from or why he was in the lane of travel,” Barnett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
According to Whiten’s obituary, he graduated from Oconee Christian Academy in 2018 and spent the first two years of his college career at Florida State University. He played club golf at both universities.
“When not traveling, he spent most of his time with his girlfriend Emma,” the obituary said.
The family will hold a private memorial service and asked for no flowers. Donations can be made to Oconee Christian Academy in Whiten’s memory, according to the obituary.
The investigation into the collision remains ongoing, Barnett said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer James Trotter at james.trotter@accgov.com or 762-400-7326 or Lt. Jonathan McIlvanie at jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com or 762-400-7089. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775.
