UGA student found dead after hit-and-run crash near campus

According to Whiten’s obituary, he graduated from Oconee Christian Academy in 2018 and spent the first two years of his college career at Florida State University. He played club golf at both universities.

“When not traveling, he spent most of his time with his girlfriend Emma,” the obituary said.

The family will hold a private memorial service and asked for no flowers. Donations can be made to Oconee Christian Academy in Whiten’s memory, according to the obituary.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing, Barnett said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer James Trotter at james.trotter@accgov.com or 762-400-7326 or Lt. Jonathan McIlvanie at jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com or 762-400-7089. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775.

