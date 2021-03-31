Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed UGA student

After being linked to the fatal wreck, Steward was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, false report of a crime and driving with a suspended license.

The false report charge was filed after investigators said Steward called police after the crash and told them her car had been stolen, Barnett said.

“The vehicle that was involved was reported stolen by her and that was obviously deemed to not be the case,” he said. “Other involved parties could likely face charges related to this incident as well.”

Whiten, who was from Toccoa, loved to travel and was passionate about golf. According to his obituary, he graduated from Oconee Christian Academy in 2018 and spent the first two years of his college career at Florida State University. He played club golf at both universities.

“When not traveling, he spent most of his time with his girlfriend Emma,” his obituary said.

Steward remains held at the Clayton County Jail without bond, online records show.