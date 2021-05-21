19-year-old drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier

And earlier this month, the body of 23-year-old Anthony Saintil was recovered from Lake Lanier more than 24 hours after he jumped off a pontoon near Flat Creek.

Explore Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Lanier

The day after Saintil’s death, two Gwinnett County siblings were critically injured when their family’s boat exploded during a Mother’s Day outing. The explosion happened near Margaritaville as the boat was refueling at the gas docks at the Port of Indecision, officials said.

The siblings, a 13-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, remain in the hospital.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.