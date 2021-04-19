Crews to search lake Monday after drowning reported at Lanier

The search will continue Monday for a person believed to have drowned in Lake Lanier, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, investigators were called to an area near Sunrise Cove Marina in Gainesville, according to the DNR and Hall County fire department.
Three aboard a rented pontoon boat had attempted to go swimming. “They were unable to make it back to the boat due to wind,” a DNR spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Two people were rescued, but a third went under water and did not resurface. A rescue team used a sonar device until dark, when the search was suspended. Crews are expected to resume the search around 7:30 a.m. Monday, the DNR said.
In 2020, seven people drowned in Lake Lanier and three others died in boating incidents, according to the DNR.