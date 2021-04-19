ajc logo
Crews to search lake Monday after drowning reported at Lanier

One person reportedly drowned Sunday at Lake Lanier, but two others were rescued, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The search will continue Monday for a person believed to have drowned in Lake Lanier, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, investigators were called to an area near Sunrise Cove Marina in Gainesville, according to the DNR and Hall County fire department.

Three aboard a rented pontoon boat had attempted to go swimming. “They were unable to make it back to the boat due to wind,” a DNR spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Two people were rescued, but a third went under water and did not resurface. A rescue team used a sonar device until dark, when the search was suspended. Crews are expected to resume the search around 7:30 a.m. Monday, the DNR said.

In 2020, seven people drowned in Lake Lanier and three others died in boating incidents, according to the DNR.

