ajc logo
X

Search underway for missing swimmer in Lake Lanier

Authorities are searching for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Lanier.
Authorities are searching for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Lanier.

Credit: Forsyth County

Credit: Forsyth County

News | 57 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities in Hall County are looking for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Lanier on Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is searching the Flat Creek area of the lake, where the swimmer was last spotted, according to department spokesman Mark McKinnon.

The swimmer, who was not named, jumped into the lake off of a pontoon boat about noon, McKinnon said. They did not resurface.

Authorities searched for the missing swimmer into the night on Saturday and resumed the search at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top