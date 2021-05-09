Search underway for missing swimmer in Lake Lanier

Authorities in Hall County are looking for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Lanier on Saturday.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is searching the Flat Creek area of the lake, where the swimmer was last spotted, according to department spokesman Mark McKinnon.
The swimmer, who was not named, jumped into the lake off of a pontoon boat about noon, McKinnon said. They did not resurface.
Authorities searched for the missing swimmer into the night on Saturday and resumed the search at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.