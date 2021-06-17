18-year-old charged with murder in NW Atlanta apartment shooting

Durham’s blood trail led officers from the gas station to a nearby apartment on West Lake Avenue, where they discovered a gruesome scene, police said.

An Atlanta police crime scene technician works the scene at the Exxon Food Mart on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

“They located the apartment where the blood trail was coming from, made entry into the apartment to clear it, to make sure everything was safe in there. Unfortunately, it wasn’t,” Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene Friday morning.

Inside the apartment, officers found O’Neal dead from multiple gunshot wounds. A baby, who did not appear to be injured, was found and taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, Genson said. The child is now in state custody, authorities confirmed Thursday.

O’Neal’s death marked the 64th homicide for the city in 2021, a 58% increase over this time last year.

Investigators identified Williams as a suspect and took out warrants for his arrest Monday. He was in custody Thursday in Chattanooga and was expected to be brought back to Fulton County to face his charges.