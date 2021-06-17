18-year-old charged with murder in NW Atlanta apartment shooting

An 18-year-old was arrested in Tennessee in connection with a double shooting in northwest Atlanta that left a woman dead and another teenager injured.
Vorquis Williams was taken into custody Thursday after U.S. marshals tracked him to Chattanooga, according to Atlanta police. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting last week that killed 23-year-old Diamond O’Neal and wounded 19-year-old Diari Durham.
Williams is “an associate of the two victims,” police said in a news release.
On Friday, officers responded to a call at an Exxon gas station at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and West Lake Avenue regarding a person shot. Durham was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 2:50 a.m., according to the police report.
He was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, police said. His current condition has not been released.
Durham’s blood trail led officers from the gas station to a nearby apartment on West Lake Avenue, where they discovered a gruesome scene, police said.
“They located the apartment where the blood trail was coming from, made entry into the apartment to clear it, to make sure everything was safe in there. Unfortunately, it wasn’t,” Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene Friday morning.
Inside the apartment, officers found O’Neal dead from multiple gunshot wounds. A baby, who did not appear to be injured, was found and taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, Genson said. The child is now in state custody, authorities confirmed Thursday.
O’Neal’s death marked the 64th homicide for the city in 2021, a 58% increase over this time last year.
Investigators identified Williams as a suspect and took out warrants for his arrest Monday. He was in custody Thursday in Chattanooga and was expected to be brought back to Fulton County to face his charges.