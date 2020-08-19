17-year-old charged with murder when brother dies in botched robbery

Kittrell Jones and his older brother, Brukerion Jones, approached a man in a Chevrolet pickup truck around 8 p.m. Monday in what was supposed to be a cellphone sale, according to an arrest warrant. But Brukerion Jones pointed a handgun at the man, who has not yet been identified, Cobb County police said.

The man, identified only as John Doe, pulled out a gun too, according to police. The incident happened in The Village at Six Flags, a mobile home community near Austell.