17-year-old charged with murder when brother dies in botched robbery

Investigators don’t believe a 17-year-old Cobb County boy fired the fatal shot during a crime. Still, he has been charged with murder after his brother was killed while the two attempted a robbery, police said.
Kittrell Jones and his older brother, Brukerion Jones, approached a man in a Chevrolet pickup truck around 8 p.m. Monday in what was supposed to be a cellphone sale, according to an arrest warrant. But Brukerion Jones pointed a handgun at the man, who has not yet been identified, Cobb County police said.
The man, identified only as John Doe, pulled out a gun too, according to police. The incident happened in The Village at Six Flags, a mobile home community near Austell.
“During the attempted armed robbery of John Doe, John Doe produced a weapon and fired in the direction of Brukerion Jones, striking him at least once,” the arrest warrant for Kittrell Jones states.
Brukerion Jones died from his injuries, police said. His brother was arrested early Tuesday and charged with attempted robbery and murder.
“Said accused was party to the crime of the attempted armed robbery of John Doe, which ultimately led to the death of Brukerion Jones,” the arrest warrant states.
Kittrell Jones was being held without bond late Wednesday at the Cobb jail.
Investigators were still attempting to locate the victim of the armed robbery, a Cobb police spokesman said Wednesday.