15-year-old Gwinnett boy dies of COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, officials have confirmed nearly 232,000 coronavirus cases in Georgia, though many of those people have since recovered. Gwinnett County has had the second most infections in the state with 21,175 confirmed cases and 283 reported deaths. Only Fulton County has reported more.

The 15-year-old’s death comes as many Georgia school districts have reopened for in-person learning. In Cherokee County, the number of public school students and teachers placed under quarantine for COVID-19 doubled from last week, with the number of new infections nearly tripling.

As the second week of school came to a close Friday, the district reported 80 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and said 1,106 students and employees are quarantined as a result.

The first week of school ended with 28 cases and 563 under quarantine in the district of about 40,000 students, AJC.com previously reported. All six Cherokee County high schools are reporting new cases, and two of them — Etowah and Woodstock — have closed as a result of the outbreaks.

So far, the youngest confirmed COVID-19 death in Georgia was a 7-year-old boy from Savannah.

Chatham County officials said the child died about three weeks ago after having a fever-fueled seizure in the bathtub and drowning. He was not believed to have had any pre-existing conditions either.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.