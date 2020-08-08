More details released on 7-year-old Georgia boy’s coronavirus death

The boy was unresponsive before being taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A rapid COVID-19 test conducted at the hospital came up positive, Wessinger said.

The boy was not believed to have had any pre-existing conditions.

“Every COVID-19 death we report is tragic, but to lose someone so young is especially heart-breaking,” Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, said in a statement released after the child’s death. “We know that older individuals and those with underlying conditions are at higher risk of complications, but this is a disease everyone should take seriously.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Georgia had confirmed more than 213,000 cases of COVID-19 and reported 4,186 deaths.

Prior to the death of the young boy in Savannah, the state’s youngest fatality was a 17-year-old from Fulton County.

About two-thirds of the Georgians who have died were 70 or older.