12 Georgia inmates face charges after brawl at county lockup

A dozen inmates at the Thomas County Jail in South Georgia are facing criminal charges after a donnybrook erupted inside the facility on Feb 15, according to reports.
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation interviewed inmates, jail staff and other witnesses to identify those involved, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said.
The jail is in Thomasville, just west of U.S. 19.
Ultimately 12 men were charged with unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution; nine of them face charges of participation in a criminal street gang, and another three men were charged with aggravated battery.
During the melee, jail staff first got peaceful inmates to a secure area and restored order after separating the brawlers from each other.
There were no reports that any officers were injured during the fracas. First aid had to be rendered, however, to some inmates, one of whom was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thomasville police said some of those involved were known gang affiliates, including members of the Crips, Bloods, Ghostface Gangsters and Gangster Disciples.
An investigation is continuing.