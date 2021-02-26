12 Georgia inmates face charges after brawl at county lockup

During the melee, jail staff first got peaceful inmates to a secure area and restored order after separating the brawlers from each other.

There were no reports that any officers were injured during the fracas. First aid had to be rendered, however, to some inmates, one of whom was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomasville police said some of those involved were known gang affiliates, including members of the Crips, Bloods, Ghostface Gangsters and Gangster Disciples.

An investigation is continuing.