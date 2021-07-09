11-year-old saves his 4 siblings from Douglas County house fire

An 11-year-old Douglas County boy is being credited with saving the lives of his four siblings after he heard a smoke alarm blaring and alerted them to fire.
The children, ages 6 to 14, were alone about 7 a.m. Sunday when fire broke out at their Glenbrook Drive home, according to Douglas officials. Half the single-story residence was engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived at the scene.
Credit: Douglas County Board of Commissioners
The five children had already safely escaped the house with the help of their brother, county spokesman Rick Martin said. The 11-year-old was the first to hear the smoke alarm and notify his siblings, he said.
The fire took nearly two hours to completely extinguish, leaving the home total loss. Damages are estimated to be $120,000, according to Martin.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Douglas County Fire Department.