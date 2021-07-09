ajc logo
11-year-old saves his 4 siblings from Douglas County house fire

Five children were able to safely escape the Sunday morning fire in Douglas County, authorities said.
Five children were able to safely escape the Sunday morning fire in Douglas County, authorities said.

News
By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

An 11-year-old Douglas County boy is being credited with saving the lives of his four siblings after he heard a smoke alarm blaring and alerted them to fire.

The children, ages 6 to 14, were alone about 7 a.m. Sunday when fire broke out at their Glenbrook Drive home, according to Douglas officials. Half the single-story residence was engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived at the scene.

The fire started around 7 a.m. and was extinguished around 9 a.m.
The fire started around 7 a.m. and was extinguished around 9 a.m.

The five children had already safely escaped the house with the help of their brother, county spokesman Rick Martin said. The 11-year-old was the first to hear the smoke alarm and notify his siblings, he said.

The fire took nearly two hours to completely extinguish, leaving the home total loss. Damages are estimated to be $120,000, according to Martin.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Douglas County Fire Department.

