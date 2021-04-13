1 dead in weekend housefire in Douglasville

A housefire that completely destroyed a Douglas County home Sunday morning also claimed the life of the 46-year-old man living there, fire officials said.
The home was so badly burned that investigators could not determine whether there had been a working smoke detector, fire department spokesman Rick Martin said. An arson investigation team is working to determine the cause of the fire.
The man’s identity was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, Martin said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 3100 block of Christy Ridge Drive in Douglasville just before 5 a.m., Martin said. Responding firefighters found the single-family home engulfed in flames and learned the man was thought to still be inside.
“Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames of the two-story structure early Sunday morning before it began spreading to nearby homes,” Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said. “Cadaver dogs with the Georgia Search and Rescue Team and heavy equipment was used to go through the debris in search of the man who was reportedly inside the home at the time of the fire.”
Investigators later found the man’s body in the garage area of the home. “Fire investigators look at incidents like this as a reminder for everyone to check to see if they have a working smoke detector,” Martin said.