$10K raised for Georgia coach shot during fight at basketball game

“His mouth is expected to be wired shut for several months,” the fundraising page said. “It is undetermined how long Chris will be in the hospital and out of work.”

Comments from friends on the page offer prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery. One friend said Head “had a heart of a lion.”

Through his coaching position, Head knew some of the men and teenagers involved in the shooting, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long previously said.

“A coach of the rec department, who has spent 20 years of his life mentoring and coaching our youth, (was) familiar with the four individuals due to coaching them in the past,” Long said.

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of “ongoing violence” between one criminal street gang from the city of Flovilla and another from Crosstown, a neighborhood in Jackson. Long’s office is working with the Jackson Police Department to investigate Head’s shooting and other recent acts of gang-related violence.