Coach shot while breaking up gang fight at Georgia basketball game, cops say

On Sunday, the groups clashed again at a gym on Franklin Street, where the Butts County Parks and Recreation Adult Basketball League was playing.

“This league is made up of adults from businesses, community members and there is a church who has a team that plays in this league as well,” Long said. “Some of the perpetrators from Saturday’s altercation (were) at the gym participating in the league and watching the other games.”

According to the sheriff, two people associated with the Crosstown group left the gym and came back with guns. They then became locked in a armed standoff with two people from the rival group.

“A coach of the rec department, who has spent 20 years of his life mentoring and coaching our youth, (was) familiar with the four individuals due to coaching them in the past,” Long said.

He stepped between them, and a gun was fired twice, the sheriff said. One round hit the coach in the face, and the other struck an armed man in the stomach, he said.

Five minors were arrested and warrants were taken out against several adults. Long pledged to charge “each and every one that was involved in this senseless crime.” The sheriff’s office is working with the Jackson Police Department to investigate the weekend shootings and other recent acts of violence.