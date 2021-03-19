Coach shot while breaking up gang fight at Georgia basketball game, cops say

A coach was shot in the face when he stepped between two feuding gangs at a community basketball game south of metro Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Several of the people involved in the gunfight used to play for the coach in the Butts County recreation league, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. The victim is expected to recover.
Long said the shooting was the result of “ongoing violence” between one criminal street gang from the city of Flovilla and another from Crosstown, a neighborhood in Jackson.
“We have identified the leaders of these gangs, all the way down to the newest criminal that has joined,” Long said in a Facebook post directed at the alleged gang members. “Each and every one of your pictures are posted in our office and YOU are public enemy number one. I pledge to each and every one of you, we will not let up until your criminal street gangs are destroyed and dismantled.”
Investigators believe the shooting Sunday was connected to another fight the day before involving the two groups. The group from Flovilla, known as the Young Flovilla Loyalty Gang, confronted the “2-solid” group from Crosstown and a gun was fired, according to authorities. Police in Jackson investigated and made an arrest.
On Sunday, the groups clashed again at a gym on Franklin Street, where the Butts County Parks and Recreation Adult Basketball League was playing.
“This league is made up of adults from businesses, community members and there is a church who has a team that plays in this league as well,” Long said. “Some of the perpetrators from Saturday’s altercation (were) at the gym participating in the league and watching the other games.”
According to the sheriff, two people associated with the Crosstown group left the gym and came back with guns. They then became locked in a armed standoff with two people from the rival group.
“A coach of the rec department, who has spent 20 years of his life mentoring and coaching our youth, (was) familiar with the four individuals due to coaching them in the past,” Long said.
He stepped between them, and a gun was fired twice, the sheriff said. One round hit the coach in the face, and the other struck an armed man in the stomach, he said.
Five minors were arrested and warrants were taken out against several adults. Long pledged to charge “each and every one that was involved in this senseless crime.” The sheriff’s office is working with the Jackson Police Department to investigate the weekend shootings and other recent acts of violence.