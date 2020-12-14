Powder Springs’ 1st homicide of 2020 leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One teenage boy is dead and two others are being treated for serious gunshot wounds after a shooting Sunday in Powder Springs, according to police.
The shooting death is the first homicide in Powder Springs this year. The city was ranked 29th on the list of the 50 safest cities in Georgia by SafeWise, a company that analyzes the home security industry.
Powder Springs police said Monday that officers responded to a report of a person shot near Hopkins Court, a wooded residential neighborhood, about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found the three teenage boys with serious injuries resulting from gunfire, a statement from Powder Springs police Chief Tony Bailey said.
Police did not identify the shooter, and it’s not clear whether the teenagers were shooting at each other or if another person was involved.
All three boys were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead when he arrived, Bailey said. The other two are being treated for their injuries but police did not have an update on their conditions, according to Bailey’s statement.
The names of the victims were not released.
Powder Springs and Cobb County detectives are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Powder Springs detectives at 770-943-1616, ext. 225, Cobb County detectives at 770-499-3945, or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.
