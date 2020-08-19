1 killed, 1 injured in Gwinnett motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died and his passenger was seriously injured after the bike they were riding collided with an SUV, according to Gwinnett police.
Darwin Lazo, 22, of Norcross, was pronounced dead when police and emergency services responded to scene at the intersection of Rockbridge Road and Tug Drive just before 9 p.m. Monday, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said Wednesday in a news release.
The passenger, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Based on the preliminary investigation, police found the motorcycle was traveling west on Rockbridge Road when the driver of an Audi Q5 turned in front of them onto Tug Drive. The driver of the Audi was not injured.
No citations were given at the scene and no charges have been filed.
Both vehicles were impounded by the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit, which continues to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
In other news: