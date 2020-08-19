1 killed, 1 injured in Gwinnett motorcycle crash

No citations were given at the scene and no charges have been filed.

Both vehicles were impounded by the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit, which continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

In other news: