1 killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting at DeKalb gas station

DeKalb County police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead and sent another to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe the two men were involved in a dispute Sunday morning at the Chevron gas station at the corner of Redan and Hairston roads, according to police. Officers were called about 12:15 a.m. when the argument ended in gunfire.
The victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot multiple times. The suspect was also shot, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.
Investigators are still trying to determine how many weapons were involved.
Both men were taken to a hospital, where the victim died. The suspect, who police said is in his 20s, was stable Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the 36-year-old’s death.
Vincent said the department is not releasing either man’s name as the investigation is ongoing.
