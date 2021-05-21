1 injured in shootout at Midtown recording studio

Few details have been released, but authorities said one man suffered a “minor graze wound” during the midnight shootout outside Doppler Studios along Piedmont Circle in Midtown.

Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said detectives were unable to determine who shot whom, but confirmed one person was arrested for discharging a firearm. It’s still unclear what led to the shooting or exactly how many people were involved. The name of the person arrested has not been released.