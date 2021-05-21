1 injured in shootout at Midtown recording studio

A bystander was injured Friday morning when two groups exchanged gunfire at a northeast Atlanta recording studio, police said.
Few details have been released, but authorities said one man suffered a “minor graze wound” during the midnight shootout outside Doppler Studios along Piedmont Circle in Midtown.
Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said detectives were unable to determine who shot whom, but confirmed one person was arrested for discharging a firearm. It’s still unclear what led to the shooting or exactly how many people were involved. The name of the person arrested has not been released.
The incident was one of at least two shootings Atlanta police responded to within about 5 hours. A Lyft passenger was critically injured around 7 p.m. when a man sitting behind him opened fire inside the car on I-85 in southwest Atlanta.
There have been several shootings at recording studios across the city in recent years, including one last summer in which two men were killed. The deadly double shooting happened about 2 a.m. July 22 in the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
One of the victims, Gary Turner, was found inside the building with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, aspiring rapper Cepada Hilton, was shot in the shoulder and buttocks. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Officers found “numerous” shell casings in the area, leading police to believe there was more than one shooter, authorities said previously. Police also recovered cash, a weapon and other items from the scene. It’s unclear if any suspects were ever charged in the men’s deaths.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.