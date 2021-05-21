Lyft passenger critically injured in Atlanta interstate shooting

Atlanta police are investigating yet another interstate shooting, but this time authorities said a bullet was fired at a Lyft passenger at much closer range.
The passenger was shot about 7 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-85 by a man sitting behind him in the back seat, according to police. His Lyft driver stopped near the Cleveland Avenue exit in southwest Atlanta when the shot rang out.
The driver reportedly told officers he picked up three passengers and was taking them to their destination when a man riding in the back seat pulled out a gun and shot the passenger in the front. After the shooting, the gunman and the third passenger, a woman, got out of the car and ran across the interstate, police said.
Authorities haven’t announced any arrests in the case, and it’s unclear if they have identified those involved. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by another driver who stopped at the scene, according to police.
He remained in critical condition Friday.
There have been at least two dozen shootings on metro Atlanta’s interstates this year, and seven people have been killed. On Monday, a 37-year-old father of six was shot and killed while riding with a friend on Ga. 400.
Thursday’s shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.