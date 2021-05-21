Lyft passenger critically injured in Atlanta interstate shooting

The passenger was shot about 7 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-85 by a man sitting behind him in the back seat, according to police. His Lyft driver stopped near the Cleveland Avenue exit in southwest Atlanta when the shot rang out.

The driver reportedly told officers he picked up three passengers and was taking them to their destination when a man riding in the back seat pulled out a gun and shot the passenger in the front. After the shooting, the gunman and the third passenger, a woman, got out of the car and ran across the interstate, police said.