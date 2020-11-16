X

1 injured after train derails in northwest Atlanta

Investigators are on the scene of a train derailment along Parrott Avenue on Monday morning.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One person was taken to a hospital Sunday night when a train derailed in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks about 9 p.m. near the railroad crossing at Parrott and Spad avenues, the news station reported. Investigators are on scene Monday morning, and one side of the tracks remains closed.

The injured person was stable Monday, according to Channel 2. No other details about the wreck were released.

