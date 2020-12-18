1 arrested in shooting death of man at Newnan apartments

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a weekend shooting at a Newnan apartment complex.
Tavarus Menjuan Mitchell, 28, of Newnan, was found shot in an interior stairwell Sunday night at the Eastgate Apartments on Dowdell Street. Newnan police officers arrived about 6 p.m. and performed CPR before Mitchell was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
On Friday, a police spokeswoman confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that London Tyree Snelling was arrested in connection with Mitchell’s death. His charges and details about his arrest were not disclosed.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal shooting is asked to contact Newnan police at 770-254-2355.
