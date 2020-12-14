X

Man shot, killed in stairwell at Newnan apartment complex

The man was found lying in an interior stairwell.
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was fatally shot in the stairway of a Newnan apartment complex Sunday, and police are trying to find the person who pulled the trigger.

Tavarus Menjuan Mitchell, 28, of Newnan, died after he was shot at the Eastgate Apartments on Sunday evening, investigators said.

Officers were sent to the Dowdell Street apartment complex just after 6 p.m., according to City of Newnan spokeswoman Ashley Copeland. When they arrived, they found Mitchell lying on an interior stairwell, she said. First responders tried to save Mitchell’s life, but he died of his injuries at a hospital, officials said.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal shooting or might have information leading to a suspect is asked to contact Newnan police at 770-254-2355.

