Man shot, killed in stairwell at Newnan apartment complex

Tavarus Menjuan Mitchell, 28, of Newnan, died after he was shot at the Eastgate Apartments on Sunday evening, investigators said.

Officers were sent to the Dowdell Street apartment complex just after 6 p.m., according to City of Newnan spokeswoman Ashley Copeland. When they arrived, they found Mitchell lying on an interior stairwell, she said. First responders tried to save Mitchell’s life, but he died of his injuries at a hospital, officials said.