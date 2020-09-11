Virtual voting discussion to be held Sept. 15

At 6 p.m. Sept. 15 they present “Let Your Voice Be Heard: How, When, and Why To Vote.” The event will feature Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Carter Center Chair Jason Carter, and Professor Andra Gillespie of Emory University with a U.S. Census reminder from Janet Lee.

Secretary Raffensperger will cover everything citizens need to know to exercise their right to vote. He will also share lessons learned from the June 9 primary, information about COVID-19 safety precautions, and expectations for a record voter turnout.