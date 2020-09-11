Virtual voting discussion to be held Sept. 15

GeorgiaForward and Georgia Municipal Association invite the public to a virtual discussion about voting, according to a press release.
At 6 p.m. Sept. 15 they present “Let Your Voice Be Heard: How, When, and Why To Vote.” The event will feature Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Carter Center Chair Jason Carter, and Professor Andra Gillespie of Emory University with a U.S. Census reminder from Janet Lee.
Secretary Raffensperger will cover everything citizens need to know to exercise their right to vote. He will also share lessons learned from the June 9 primary, information about COVID-19 safety precautions, and expectations for a record voter turnout.
Senator Carter will discuss voting’s broader context – why free and fair elections are so fundamental, the global state of voting, and how citizens can remain committed to voting even when elements of the process are frustrating.
Professor Gillespie will provide context about national and state voting and demographic trends.
Following their remarks, speakers will also answer questions submitted by listeners from across the state. Registered attendees may submit questions in the chatbox during the webinar or direct them to georgiaforward@gacities.com.
The late Rep. John Lewis once called the right to vote a “sacred, almost precious right”. Register now and join us on September 15 so that you can be fully prepared to exercise that precious right.
Information: www.georgiaforward.org