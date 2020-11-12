X

Virtual human trafficking discussion to focus on Atlanta efforts to curtail exploitation

Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, will join panelists in exploring the scope of human trafficking.

By Pamela Miller for the AJC

The Atlanta Council on International Relations, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and The International Women’s Think Tank will come together on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for a virtual event titled “Human Trafficking: A View From Georgia on an International Challenge,” according to a press release.

Long recognized as a pervasive plague on modern society, the trafficking of human beings for purposes of exploitation remains a worldwide challenge to countries and states even in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The event will focus on current efforts to curtail human trafficking as well as the structures in place to provide victims of sexual exploitation with a path to recovery.

“Our goal is to educate our audience on human trafficking in Georgia as well how it persists as a challenge around the world,” says Bill Bozarth, co-organizer and member of the ACIR Program Committee. “We hope to provide an action plan for those who wish to engage and be part of solutions.”

Co-organizer and President of IWTT, Brenda Morant, will join Bozarth as host for the event.

A panel of experts will focus on the ways Georgia is dealing with this worldwide challenge. Panelists include: Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Tracy Gilbert, Community Affairs Manager for the Department of Aviation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; and Dr. Sharon Cooper, Pediatrician and Founder/CEO of Developmental and Forensic Pediatrics, P. A., Board Member and Consultant to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Information: atlantacir.org/event-3998278.

