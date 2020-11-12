Virtual human trafficking discussion to focus on Atlanta efforts to curtail exploitation

The Atlanta Council on International Relations, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and The International Women’s Think Tank will come together on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for a virtual event titled “Human Trafficking: A View From Georgia on an International Challenge,” according to a press release.
Long recognized as a pervasive plague on modern society, the trafficking of human beings for purposes of exploitation remains a worldwide challenge to countries and states even in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The event will focus on current efforts to curtail human trafficking as well as the structures in place to provide victims of sexual exploitation with a path to recovery.
“Our goal is to educate our audience on human trafficking in Georgia as well how it persists as a challenge around the world,” says Bill Bozarth, co-organizer and member of the ACIR Program Committee. “We hope to provide an action plan for those who wish to engage and be part of solutions.”
Co-organizer and President of IWTT, Brenda Morant, will join Bozarth as host for the event.
A panel of experts will focus on the ways Georgia is dealing with this worldwide challenge. Panelists include: Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Tracy Gilbert, Community Affairs Manager for the Department of Aviation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; and Dr. Sharon Cooper, Pediatrician and Founder/CEO of Developmental and Forensic Pediatrics, P. A., Board Member and Consultant to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Information: atlantacir.org/event-3998278.