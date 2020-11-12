Virtual human trafficking discussion to focus on Atlanta efforts to curtail exploitation

Long recognized as a pervasive plague on modern society, the trafficking of human beings for purposes of exploitation remains a worldwide challenge to countries and states even in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The event will focus on current efforts to curtail human trafficking as well as the structures in place to provide victims of sexual exploitation with a path to recovery.

“Our goal is to educate our audience on human trafficking in Georgia as well how it persists as a challenge around the world,” says Bill Bozarth, co-organizer and member of the ACIR Program Committee. “We hope to provide an action plan for those who wish to engage and be part of solutions.”