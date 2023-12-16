Unclean equipment hurts Martin's of Canton

Martin’s Restaurant in Canton failed a routine health inspection due to unclean equipment and unsafe food temperatures.
The milkshake mixers were dirty, and the ice machine had mold buildup in the interior. Substantial mold buildup was on fans in the walk-in cooler and the underside of food storage shelves.
Milk inside an insulated container at the fryer was at an unsafe temperature and was discarded.
Several heated foods were below the safe temperature range and thrown away. These included chicken in a warming cabinet, sausage and chicken on the steam table and hash browns under a heat lamp.
An employee handled raw chicken with gloved hands and then handled cooked chicken wearing the same gloves.
Employee drinks were in the prep areas and a cell phone was charging on top of the biscuit prep table.
Martin’s Restaurant, 3494 Marietta Highway, Canton, scored 59/U, dropping 87/B. It will be re-inspected.
