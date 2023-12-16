Unclean equipment hurts Martin's of Canton

Several heated foods were below the safe temperature range and thrown away. These included chicken in a warming cabinet, sausage and chicken on the steam table and hash browns under a heat lamp.

An employee handled raw chicken with gloved hands and then handled cooked chicken wearing the same gloves.

Employee drinks were in the prep areas and a cell phone was charging on top of the biscuit prep table.

Martin’s Restaurant, 3494 Marietta Highway, Canton, scored 59/U, dropping 87/B. It will be re-inspected.