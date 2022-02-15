Time control needed for empanadas at Oregano Latin Bar & Grill

Oregano Latin Bar & Grill in Buford needs to give more attention to the hot empanadas and cheese bread sold at the restaurant at 1605 Buford Highway.
A repeat violation of not keeping track of the time these freshly cooked items are out of the safe temperature range led to a failing score of 58/U on a recent health inspection.
In addition, beef and chicken empanadas in the freezer and cooler had no date markings. An open container of pre-cooked shrimp was also not date-marked in storage.
The restaurant also had a repeat violation of removing foods from original containers and not labeling the new container. The inspector said at least a dozen sauce containers were unlabeled in the prep cooler.
Among other violations, dishes, containers and bowls were stacked wet. Glass was missing from the front prep cooler with a trash bag taped in its place.
Oregano Latin Bar & Grill will be re-inspected.
