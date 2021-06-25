South Fulton cities selected to tackle vacant properties at Leadership Institute

Made possible through the support of the Wells Fargo Foundation, VPLI is a joint initiative of the Center for Community Progress (Community Progress) and National League of Cities.

In addition delegations from Perry, Ga., Chicago, Decatur, IL; Kankakee, IL; Peoria, IL; Rockford, IL; Louisville, KY; Winchester, KY; Milwaukee, WI; and Racine, WI were selected through a competitive, two-round application process.