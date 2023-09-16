Serenbe’s Art Farm hosts new series Sept. 21 to Oct. 1

Credit: Les Farfadais

Credit: Les Farfadais

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
24 minutes ago
The Art Farm at Serenbe is hosting the first “Under the Tent” series Sept. 21 to Oct. 1 beneath a big-top circus tent in Serenbe’s Wildflower Meadow, 10650 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills.

  • Art Farm’s Soiree is its first fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 for $154.75 per ticket, including food, drinks, a live auction and a preview performance of Mashup in the Meadow, Voice and Serenity.
  • Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.: “Mashup in the Meadow” will feature five American Idol stars Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, Melinda Doolittle, Alexis Grace and Brandon Rogers. Tickets are $42.75 to $129.75.
  • Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.: “Voice: A Night of Spoken Word” will be hosted by Emmy-nominated writer Jon Goode. Recommended for ages 12 and older, the performance costs $37.75 to $78.75.
  • The series concludes with Les Farfadais’ “Serenity” for seven performances from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. nightly through Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Les Farfadais redefines cirque entertainment and storytelling. Recommended for children older than age 3, the performance costs $42.75 to $129.75.

For tickets, visit ArtFarmAtSerenbe.org/events.

