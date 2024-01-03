error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

South Fulton County news

More News

Credit: Henri Hollis

These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that closed in 2023
Veteran MARTA driver retires after 51 years, will return to train others
A toddler’s hope, a mother’s gift: Christmas at home
2 dead after overnight blaze at SW Atlanta home

Credit: Courtesy of Southern National Market

New food and drink options at the Atlanta airport and more restaurant news
Shipping containers will soon house struggling Atlantans
5 things to know about Kemp’s proposed bonuses for teachers, school staff
Christmas holiday travel at Hartsfield-Jackson reaches peak on Friday

Credit: Handout

Lean Draft House in the West End to close this month after seven years
Southwest Atlanta gets its first dog park
MAP: 2023 metro Atlanta restaurant openings to know
UPDATE: Atlanta Public Schools to approve Kemp’s bonus plan

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man charged with murder, accused of depriving 3 kids of food, water in Atlanta
‘No such thing as a false fire alarm,’ Ga. Tech fire safety manager says
After metro Atlanta firefighters come to the rescue, they face own traumas
‘Wake-up call’: Fire under NE Atlanta bridge shows dangers of homeless camps
AJC School Guide

Find and compare find information on every school in metro Atlanta and the rest of Georgia, including test scores, safety ratings and the experience of a school’s teachers

Sponsored Content

These tips will help you keep your New Year’s resolutions
The excitement of the new year brings a world of endless possibilities and hope, but it can be harder to execute.

National park entrance is free on these 6 days in 2024
Our country’s national parks are amazing places to spend time. The beautiful landscapes and historical sites are awe...

Analysis links high BMI in late teens to chronic kidney disease
About 37 million U.S. adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
Politics

Credit: AP

Mark Meadows asks full appeals court to hear Fulton removal case1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Heated election year might bring more changes to Georgia voting laws
3h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta J

Georgia’s new political maps trigger a 2024 chain reaction5h ago

True the Vote wins intimidation case over Georgia voter challenges
18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Backers hold out hope for bill to boost Georgia renter rights

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fights over antisemitism, Israel and religion coming to Georgia Capitol
Crime

Credit: AP

Mark Meadows asks full appeals court to hear Fulton removal case
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Teen charged in high school football player’s death before state championship
12h ago

Credit: AJC File

Man charged with arson after 16 displaced by fire at NW Atlanta apartments
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 killed in ‘targeted’ triple shooting in Mechanicsville neighborhood
16h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Spalding sheriff announces memorial service for deputy killed in line of duty
17h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

2 teens charged in June shooting death at Gwinnett park; 1 remains at large
18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Young Thug trial resumes after co-defendant’s jailhouse stabbing
18h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man killed in multi-vehicle wreck that closed I-75 North near Cumberland Mall
19h ago
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top