Score drops at Taco Criss in Sharpsburg

The health score of Taco Criss Mexican Restaurant & Bakery in Sharpsburg dropped after the restaurant had several storage violations on a routine inspection.
For example, metal food pans for take-out orders were underneath soap refills and another cleanser. Pans were also on top of a first aid kit in a closet.
A medication bottle was on the same storage rack as toothpicks, plastic lids and a stand for preparing tacos. A fly swatter was hanging in the dry storage area.
In addition, a hair scrunchie was on the spice rack, and two speakers were over a box of gloves.
Employee drinks were on a prep table over a container of chips. Soap and paper towels were missing from the kitchen hand sinks.
Among other violations, several foods in the walk-in cooler had expired. These included refried beans, chorizo, cheese dip, enchiladas and garlic. These were discarded.
Taco Criss Mexican Restaurant & Bakery, 3500 Highway 34 E., Sharpsburg, earned a 71/C, down from 82/B. There will be no follow-up inspection.
