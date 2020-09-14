Sandy Springs to collect scrap metal, appliances

“Please remember to wear a mask, and be prepared to unload your vehicle with minimal assistance, in order to maintain social distancing and protect our staff and volunteers,” KNFB said. “We recommend bringing another member of your household or a trusted assistant to help unload your items.”

Anything made of metal will be accepted, including dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, grills, bicycles and lawn equipment. Items containing Freon, such as refrigerators and air conditioners, will be accepted from Sandy Springs residents only; they are eligible for a $5 discount off the usual collection fee of $30 per item.