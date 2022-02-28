Hamburger icon
Man fatally shot at Sandy Springs townhome

A 28-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night at a Sandy Springs townhome.

A 28-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night at a Sandy Springs townhome.

Sandy Springs
12 minutes ago

A man was shot to death at a Sandy Springs townhome Saturday night, authorities said.

When officers arrived at the Willow Creek Drive residence around 9:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was found unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Authorities immediately began life-saving measures until medical services arrived and he was taken to a hospital, where he died, police added. His name was not released.

At least five people were at the townhome at the time, police spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said. All, including the suspected gunman, remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives, he said.

Officials interviewed the witnesses and determined that the incident was not a random act of violence. Police said the suspected shooter and victim knew each other and that the gunfire erupted after the two got into an argument.

Detectives are still interviewing the suspected gunman and no charges have been filed. A motive in the shooting was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy Springs police Detective JT Williams at JtWilliams@SandySpringsGa.Gov or 770-551-3321.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

