Man fatally shot at Sandy Springs townhome

When officers arrived at the Willow Creek Drive residence around 9:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was found unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Authorities immediately began life-saving measures until medical services arrived and he was taken to a hospital, where he died, police added. His name was not released.

At least five people were at the townhome at the time, police spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said. All, including the suspected gunman, remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives, he said.