‘Summer Sippin’ Roswell’ launches Saturday with precautions

Diners sample restaurants’ “sips” and rate them on a Summer Sippin’ app or the event’s website, SummerSippin.com. After the competition ends Sept. 30, one alcoholic drink and one non-alcoholic drink will win the title of “Best Sip in Roswell.”

Participating eateries promise to clean tabletops between diners and thoroughly and regularly clean the entire facility; have employees wear face masks; have employees wash their hands frequently; comply with capacity and physical distancing guidelines; and, where possible, offer carryout, curbside or delivery options.