‘Summer Sippin’ Roswell’ launches Saturday with precautions

The 2020 edition of the “Summer Sippin’ Roswell” beverage competition begins Saturday, with more than 50 participating restaurants pledging to implement five “Sip Safely Standards” in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Diners sample restaurants’ “sips” and rate them on a Summer Sippin’ app or the event’s website, SummerSippin.com. After the competition ends Sept. 30, one alcoholic drink and one non-alcoholic drink will win the title of “Best Sip in Roswell.”
Participating eateries promise to clean tabletops between diners and thoroughly and regularly clean the entire facility; have employees wear face masks; have employees wash their hands frequently; comply with capacity and physical distancing guidelines; and, where possible, offer carryout, curbside or delivery options.
“With new safety standards and carryout options, Summer Sippin’ is a great way for our community to safely celebrate the end of summer and support our local food and beverage industry, which has felt the tremendous impact of COVID-19,” said Steve Stroud, executive director of Roswell Inc, the city’s economic development organization.
Information, and a list of restaurants: http://www.summersippin.com/