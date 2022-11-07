Peking duck unprotected during inspection at Chef’s House

Employees left the kitchen to go outside, then when re-entering the facility, went straight to prepping raw ducks without first washing their hands.

The air temperature of the prep cooler was too warm, leaving some items at unsafe temperatures. Raw pork and cooked BBQ pork were discarded. In addition, raw duck hanging in the facility was at an elevated temperature, as was the jellyfish on the counter. These were moved into the walk-in cooler.