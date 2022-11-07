BreakingNews
State of Georgia revenue continues to soar after two years of surpluses
ajc logo
X

Peking duck unprotected during inspection at Chef’s House

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Peking duck and other food items were unprotected from contamination during a recent routine inspection at Chef’s House in Duluth.

Employees left the kitchen to go outside, then when re-entering the facility, went straight to prepping raw ducks without first washing their hands.

The air temperature of the prep cooler was too warm, leaving some items at unsafe temperatures. Raw pork and cooked BBQ pork were discarded. In addition, raw duck hanging in the facility was at an elevated temperature, as was the jellyfish on the counter. These were moved into the walk-in cooler.

The restaurant also had food storage violations. Raw eggs were over ready-to-eat bread wraps, and raw beef was over bao buns in the prep cooler. Uncooked pork was over tofu in the walk-in cooler.

Fish was thawing in the vegetable sink, dishes were stacked wet, and several wet cloths were on the counter instead of inside a sanitizer bucket.

Chef’s House, 3580 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth, scored a 67/U, down from a 91/A in March. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Violent weekend leaves 3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings across Atlanta22m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb County sued over failure to mail ballots to over 1,000 voters
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reality check: The Falcons aren’t good enough to mess up and win
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire outfielder Sam Hilliard for their first trade of the offseason
18h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire outfielder Sam Hilliard for their first trade of the offseason
18h ago

Credit: AP

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Virginia Tech
18h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
48m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
48m ago
Rockdale County restaurant inspection scores
48m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Election 2022: Get Out The Vote, an exclusive AJC series
A lot of newness for Georgia basketball as season begins
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top