Peking duck unprotected during inspection at Chef’s House

The Peking duck and other food items were unprotected from contamination during a recent routine inspection at Chef’s House in Duluth.
Employees left the kitchen to go outside, then when re-entering the facility, went straight to prepping raw ducks without first washing their hands.
The air temperature of the prep cooler was too warm, leaving some items at unsafe temperatures. Raw pork and cooked BBQ pork were discarded. In addition, raw duck hanging in the facility was at an elevated temperature, as was the jellyfish on the counter. These were moved into the walk-in cooler.
The restaurant also had food storage violations. Raw eggs were over ready-to-eat bread wraps, and raw beef was over bao buns in the prep cooler. Uncooked pork was over tofu in the walk-in cooler.
Fish was thawing in the vegetable sink, dishes were stacked wet, and several wet cloths were on the counter instead of inside a sanitizer bucket.
Chef’s House, 3580 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth, scored a 67/U, down from a 91/A in March. It will be re-inspected.
