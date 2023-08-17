Wills Road in Alpharetta closed for next six months

BreakingNews
Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Georgia Department of Transportation has closed Wills Road between Ga. 9 and Old Milton Parkway for construction. Detour signs will direct motorists to alternate travel routes.

· Ga. 9 traffic heading eastbound toward Wills Road northbound will be detoured past Wills Road to Old Milton Parkway; westbound (left) on Old Milton Parkway to Wills Road.

· Ga. 9 traffic heading westbound toward Wills Road northbound will be detoured past Wills Road to Northmeadow Parkway; southbound (left) on Northmeadow to Hembree Road; eastbound (left) on Hembree to Wills, northbound (left) to Ga. 9; eastbound (right) to Old Milton Parkway.

· Wills Road traffic heading southbound toward Ga. 9 will be detoured to Old Milton Parkway; eastbound (right) to Ga. 9.

Drivers are reminded to reduce speed and be on the lookout for construction workers, equipment and changing traffic patterns. Construction is expected to take through February 2024.

