Upgrades at Roswell park may affect apartments

Roswell is considering transitioning apartments and other buildings in disrepair at Leita Thompson Memorial Park to other uses.
A total of 16 apartments are located on the park property. The 128-acre park is home to Arts Center West classes and workshops, a memorial garden, two miles of trail and a dog park.
During a recent committee meeting, Roswell Recreation and Parks Director Jeffrey Leatherman said the arts center doesn’t have enough space to meet public demand. He advised City Council members to upgrade vacant apartments and refurbish them for more arts programming.
Leita Thompson, who was a bank executive, purchased 107 acres of land on Woodstock Road in 1946 and lived there until her death in 1978. Roswell received the deeded land in 2001 through her Leitalift Foundation. At the time, land was valued at $20 million, according to the city. Roswell acquired the other acreage for Arts Center West which opened in 2003.
The foundation donation given was under the condition that the city rent two small houses and 16 apartments on the property below market rate for at least five years, Leatherman said. The city has continued leasing the apartments with intermittent rent increases, he added.
The apartments were built in the 1970s as affordable housing for single and retired women. They are rented to residents who are age 60 and over and some of the original tenants continue to reside there, according to the city.
During his presentation, Leatherman said six of the apartments are vacant and in need of repair as well as other buildings on the property while the demand for arts programs is growing. Limited space and the conditions of the buildings prevent the parks department from being able to bring in specialized artists and staff for classes requested by the public, he said.
Currently, the arts center has a waitlist of 200 people for existing classes and workshops, he said.
Officials said they intend to discuss more plans for Leita Thompson Park in 2022.
