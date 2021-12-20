Upgrades at Roswell park may affect apartments

The apartments were built in the 1970s as affordable housing for single and retired women. They are rented to residents who are age 60 and over and some of the original tenants continue to reside there, according to the city.

During his presentation, Leatherman said six of the apartments are vacant and in need of repair as well as other buildings on the property while the demand for arts programs is growing. Limited space and the conditions of the buildings prevent the parks department from being able to bring in specialized artists and staff for classes requested by the public, he said.

Currently, the arts center has a waitlist of 200 people for existing classes and workshops, he said.

Officials said they intend to discuss more plans for Leita Thompson Park in 2022.