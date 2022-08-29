Taste of Atlanta founder brings events to more local cities

The founder of Taste of Atlanta has added new food festival events in cities around the metro area that are targeted to adults, age 21 and over.
Dale DeSana has a new food tasting event in Chamblee in September and Midtown Atlanta in October.
Her Food That Rocks two-day event returned to Sandy Springs last weekend, drawing about 1,700 people.
The events are produced under Taste of Atlanta. Tickets are $85 in advance or $95 at the entrance and offer food, desserts, specialty cocktails, wine and beer from 20 to 30 restaurants.
DeSana said that restaurants are having a tough time with the rising costs of operations, and she is trying to reintroduce people in local communities to existing establishments and new ones.
Similar to her Sandy Springs festival, she debuted Taste Around Town Alpharetta at Union Hill Park in July. (An annual Taste of Alpharetta street festival is held by the city annually).
Another Taste Around Town festival will be held in Chamblee on Sept. 23-24. It’s set to include restaurants located in Brookhaven, Doraville and along Buford Highway. The event will take place outside City Hall, 5468 Peachtree Road, Chamblee.
A one-day festival Grand Tasting: Midtown debuts Oct. 20 at the Epicurean Atlanta Hotel, 1117 West Peachtree Street.
“We want people to support restaurants,” DeSana said.
