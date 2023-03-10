Taste of Alpharetta taking applications from restaurants

According to organizers, the event attracts more than 40,000 food enthusiasts each year and is one of the biggest and best-attended food festivals in the south. The event anticipates over 60 restaurants highlighting their best cuisine.

Restaurants will promote and sell their highlighted appetizers and entrees by charging up to 10 tickets (tickets are $1 each) per sample. And for the first time, patrons can purchase a Premier Speed Pass to avoid sampling lines. Restaurants participating in 2022 with gross sales over $4,000 can opt-in to participate in the Premier Speed Pass program.