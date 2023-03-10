X
Dark Mode Toggle

Taste of Alpharetta taking applications from restaurants

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Taste of Alpharetta is seeking restaurants in Roswell, Johns Creek, Milton and of course Alpharetta for the May 11 event in downtown Alpharetta.

According to organizers, the event attracts more than 40,000 food enthusiasts each year and is one of the biggest and best-attended food festivals in the south. The event anticipates over 60 restaurants highlighting their best cuisine.

Restaurants will promote and sell their highlighted appetizers and entrees by charging up to 10 tickets (tickets are $1 each) per sample. And for the first time, patrons can purchase a Premier Speed Pass to avoid sampling lines. Restaurants participating in 2022 with gross sales over $4,000 can opt-in to participate in the Premier Speed Pass program.

Also new this year, restaurants can take advantage of a scaled revenue payout. The more food sold, the higher percentage paid out.

This year restaurant owners are also encouraged to help fight food insecurity by joining the food rescue initiative Goodr and donate any leftovers after the event. Goodr will pick up restaurants’ edible food waste and donate it to a local nonprofit after the event.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available at seven levels ranging in price from $1,000 to $40,000 with varying benefits.

Details, including booth size information, payout percentages and restaurant applications.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Lake Lanier, Buford Dam may be renamed; local leaders are already objecting46m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man, 22, teenager, 16, killed in double shooting at DeKalb home
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial taken into custody on I-75 overpass
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial taken into custody on I-75 overpass
12h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Walker aide reveals identity in groping lawsuit against CPAC head
14h ago
The Latest

Fountain causes controversy in Sandy Springs approval of Veterans Park
Sandy Springs plans aesthetic improvements at Johnson Ferry at Abernathy Road
Milton joins opioid-related class-action legal settlement
Featured

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
11h ago
Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top