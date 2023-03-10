Taste of Alpharetta taking applications from restaurants

Taste of Alpharetta is seeking restaurants in Roswell, Johns Creek, Milton and of course Alpharetta for the May 11 event in downtown Alpharetta.
According to organizers, the event attracts more than 40,000 food enthusiasts each year and is one of the biggest and best-attended food festivals in the south. The event anticipates over 60 restaurants highlighting their best cuisine.
Restaurants will promote and sell their highlighted appetizers and entrees by charging up to 10 tickets (tickets are $1 each) per sample. And for the first time, patrons can purchase a Premier Speed Pass to avoid sampling lines. Restaurants participating in 2022 with gross sales over $4,000 can opt-in to participate in the Premier Speed Pass program.
Also new this year, restaurants can take advantage of a scaled revenue payout. The more food sold, the higher percentage paid out.
This year restaurant owners are also encouraged to help fight food insecurity by joining the food rescue initiative Goodr and donate any leftovers after the event. Goodr will pick up restaurants’ edible food waste and donate it to a local nonprofit after the event.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available at seven levels ranging in price from $1,000 to $40,000 with varying benefits.
Details, including booth size information, payout percentages and restaurant applications.
