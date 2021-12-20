Speed zone cameras going up near three Sandy Springs schools

Sandy Springs plans to add cameras to detect speeding drivers in three school zones.
A date has not been set for the cameras to be installed outside Dunwoody Springs Elementary School on Roberts Drive, North Springs High School on Roswell Road and Riverwood High School located just off Heards Ferry Road, city spokesman Jason Fornicola said.
Violators will be fined $75 for the first offense and $125 for the second offense.
Fornicola said via email that police department staff researched accidents and complaints for those areas and found multiple speeding violations.
“The Traffic Unit then specifically went to the school zones during morning and afternoon timeframes to verify,” Fornicola added.
Sandy Springs City Council discussed a proposal during a Dec. 7 work session for the cameras to be installed and operated by RedSpeed Georgia. However, the initiative will not be voted on by the officials.
“We do not anticipate going back to Council with an update prior to installation,” Fornicola’s email said, adding that the cameras don’t require a change in any city ordinance.
A presentation during the meeting showed the citations would be issued to violators traveling 11 mph over the speed limit. The citations would be issued on school days from an hour before school starts to one hour after classes end for the day, according to the city. Signs would be posted near the schools indicating speed cameras are being used.
Mayor Rusty Paul said some residents are worried the goal of the cameras is to generate more revenue for the city but he emphasized they are a “highly efficient way to have safe school zones and still maintain safety on the streets of Sandy Springs.”
Red Speed Georgia will provide the cameras at no cost but will receive 33% of the traffic ticket fees, official said. The balance must be directed to Sandy Springs police department uses, Paul said.
Sandy Springs plans to add more cameras to detect speeding on local roads. A public hearing for capital projects that will take place during Tuesday’s City Council meeting will include a request for $120,000 for 40 cameras.
About the Author