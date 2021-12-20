Speed zone cameras going up near three Sandy Springs schools

Sandy Springs City Council discussed a proposal during a Dec. 7 work session for the cameras to be installed and operated by RedSpeed Georgia. However, the initiative will not be voted on by the officials.

“We do not anticipate going back to Council with an update prior to installation,” Fornicola’s email said, adding that the cameras don’t require a change in any city ordinance.

A presentation during the meeting showed the citations would be issued to violators traveling 11 mph over the speed limit. The citations would be issued on school days from an hour before school starts to one hour after classes end for the day, according to the city. Signs would be posted near the schools indicating speed cameras are being used.

Mayor Rusty Paul said some residents are worried the goal of the cameras is to generate more revenue for the city but he emphasized they are a “highly efficient way to have safe school zones and still maintain safety on the streets of Sandy Springs.”

Red Speed Georgia will provide the cameras at no cost but will receive 33% of the traffic ticket fees, official said. The balance must be directed to Sandy Springs police department uses, Paul said.

Sandy Springs plans to add more cameras to detect speeding on local roads. A public hearing for capital projects that will take place during Tuesday’s City Council meeting will include a request for $120,000 for 40 cameras.