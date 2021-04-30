Sandy Springs to begin fire hydrant testing

Hydrant flushing helps safeguard water quality and works to prevent buildup of minerals and sediments within the water lines, which can cause rusting.

City officials are reminding residents that during the flushing process, water at the hydrant, as well as in nearby homes, may temporarily appear rust-colored due to iron and mineral deposits. The water is safe to drink, bathe or shower in and use for cooking during hydrant flushing but could stain laundry. To clear home lines, residents should run the cold water tap until the water runs clear.